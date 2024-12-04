Russia announced on Tuesday that its forces have seized control of two additional settlements in their ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine. According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops captured the village of Romanivka, located roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south of Kurakhove. This city in the Donetsk region is a significant Ukrainian stronghold and is home to a critical thermal power plant. Watch to know more!
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Claims It Took Control Of 2 Settlements In Eastern Ukraine | WION Pulse
