Russia-Ukraine War: Putin claims that Russia has not rejected talks with Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow has not rejected talks with Ukraine and is studying the peace plan proposed by Africa. He said that the peace plans proposed by China and Africa could be the ones which can serve as basis to resolve the conflict. Putin added that it is hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army is on the offensive. During the summit, eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki who is also among the participants declared that there is no Russia-Ukraine war. Afwerki blamed the war in Ukraine on NATO, saying that its objective is to "Dominate the world. Saudi Arabia is reportedly set to host talks on Ukraine conflcit in August. As per a report by the wall street journal, the two-day talks will be held in Jeddah. Senior officials from over 30 countries will be attending the meeting. These include Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and India as well. United States' national security adviser jake sullivan is expected to attend the meeting.