Russia-Ukraine war: Putin Calls attacks in Bryansk & Kursk 'acts of terrorism'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has flatly rejected Ukraine’s truce proposal, blasting recent cross-border attacks as terrorism. Moscow demands full Ukrainian withdrawal from occupied regions, an ultimatum Kyiv won’t accept. With drone strikes rising and U.S. warnings growing louder, fears of a major escalation are mounting.