Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow fires cruise missiles in sea drills between Russia and Alaska

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Russia fired cruise missiles at mock targets in the seas separating it from Alaska on Monday in what it said was an exercise to protect its northern shipping route in the Arctic. The defence ministry said Vulcan, Granit and Onyx cruise missiles were fired over distances of hundreds of kilometres to strike targets simulating enemy ships in the Bering Sea.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos