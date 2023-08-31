Russia-Ukraine War | Late Wagner Chief Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos