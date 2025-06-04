LOGIN
Jun 04, 2025
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv's brazen drone strike on nuclear bombers
Jun 04, 2025

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv's brazen drone strike on nuclear bombers

In a groundbreaking operation on June 1, 2025, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) launched "Operation Spiderweb," deploying 117 drones to strike five Russian airbases across five time zones. The coordinated assault resulted in the damage or destruction of 41 Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, valued at approximately $7 billion. This unprecedented attack has been hailed as a significant shift in modern warfare, demonstrating the effectiveness of low-cost drones against high-value targets.

