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Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit for second straight day

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 08:35 IST
Russian forces attacked an Epicentr shopping centre in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 28 August, sparking a fire covering around 2,000 sq m and injuring four people.

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