Russia-Ukraine war: Former US ambassador to NATO speaks to WION on possible ceasefire

Russia claims full control of Ukraine's eastern city Avdiivka. Ukraine's General Oleksandr Tarnavsky early on Saturday said that the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the situation had considerably deteriorated in the past few days. The step was taken by Ukraine, hours after it signed the French security deal. Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesperson said Sunday. Kyiv said that Russia is trying to attack beyond Avdiivka. Watch former US Ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker speak to WION on Russia capturing Avdiivka...Watch to know more!