Russia-Ukraine war: Ex-German ambassador to NATO on war in Ukraine & impact of US Elections

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with WION, Former German Ambassador to NATO Joachim Bitterlich said that people feel that Ukrainian offensive didn't come forward as many were expecting, because Russians have deepened and hardened their defense lines on the whole front. He said Ukrainians attack behind the lines and need more air defence. He said that while no one can sees an end to the war soon, both countries are looking out for a face saving action. Joachim Bitterlich said that while the war may drag on till the next U.S. elections, America won't stop assisting Ukraine.

