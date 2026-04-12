/Russia-Ukraine War: Easter Truce Collapses as Kyiv, Moscow Trade Fresh Attacks

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 11:30 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 11:30 IST
The fragile Easter truce between Ukraine and Russia has quickly unraveled, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of over 470 ceasefire violations. Ukrainian officials say Russia launched dozens of airstrikes and dropped hundreds of aerial bombs, while Moscow claims Ukrainian drone attacks injured civilians in the Kursk region. The breakdown highlights the deep mistrust between both sides, raising concerns over further escalation in the ongoing conflict.