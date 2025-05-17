Published: May 17, 2025, 03:15 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 03:15 IST
World DNA May 17, 2025, 03:15 IST
Russia & Ukraine To Exchange 1000 Prisoners Of War, Have Not Agreed To A Ceasefire
For the first time in three years, Russia and Ukraine have opened low-level talks. The first round, held in Turkey, ended with no apparent signs of progress. Meanwhile, intense fighting continues on the frontlines, with Moscow claiming new territorial gains. As both diplomacy and warfare unfold in parallel, the stakes remain dangerously high.