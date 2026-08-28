/Russia-Ukraine strike: Strikes hit multiple parts of Kyiv

Russia launched a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine, firing missiles and hundreds of drones at Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian officials said ports, grain storage facilities, industrial sites and retail distribution centers were among the targets. Air defence systems were activated across the capital as residents awoke to explosions and drone interceptions. Ukraine said it successfully shot down several ballistic missiles, aided by recently received Patriot interceptors. Moscow claimed the strikes targeted infrastructure supporting Ukraine's war effort, as the conflict continues to intensify with both sides carrying out long-range attacks.