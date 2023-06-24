Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting children, Russia has killed at least 136 kids in Ukraine
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has left civilians including children maimed and dead on both the sides of the front line the United Nations has taken a note of the same putting Russia on its list of Shame while leaving Ukraine out of it the Russian war crimes towards children at the Ukraine Front Range from using kids as human Shields abducting them killing them and leading attacks that maimed many more Russia has killed at least 136 kids in Ukraine in 2022