Russia roars, US Patriot system likely damaged | To Mach 5 & beyond: Age of high-speed warfare
At least nine people were killed across Ukraine as Russia unleashed a wave of high-precision missile and other attacks. The barrage triggered a wave of power cuts, including at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. The Kinzhal missile was one of six next-generation weapons unveiled by Russian president Putin during a speech in march 2018. The Kinzhal, meaning dagger, is Moscow's airborne hypersonic missile system.