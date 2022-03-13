Russia releases village of Novotroitske, 'Z' painted on military convoy vehicles

Mar 13, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Take a look at how the situation is developing in Donetsk. Russian state media has released footage of what it claims the village of Novotroitske shows military convoy with letter 'Z' ON IT.
