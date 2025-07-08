LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 08:45 IST
Russia: Putin's transport minister dies by suicide after dismissal
Russia’s transport minister, Roman Starovoit, has taken his own life hours after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, in a dramatic turn of events that has sent shock waves through Moscow.

