russia pressure on putin as reservists called up for war warns west over nuclear blackmail 518644

Russia: Pressure on Putin as reservists called up for war, warns west over Nuclear blackmail

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Russian President Vladimir Putin has made his much anticipated next move in the Ukraine war. On Wednesday while addressing the nation, Putin gave a call for military mobilisation.
Read in App