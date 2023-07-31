Russia: President Putin reviews warships and nuclear submarines on navy day

In his hometown of St. Petersburg on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin reviewed a parade of warships and nuclear submarines and declared that the Russian Navy will be receiving 30 new ships this year. During Russia's annual Navy Day celebration, which takes place in the Gulf of Finland and on the River Neva in St. Petersburg, 45 ships, submarines, and other vessels participated. The Kremlin reported that 3,000 members of the navy also took part in a march on land.