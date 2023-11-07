Russia Polls: Who will be Putin's successor? | Live Discussion with Dr. Gilbert Doctorow

As per several sources, Vladimir Putin has decided to run for President in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until 2030. Russia has gone through a perilous period and Putin feels he must steer Russia through. With Putin at the helm of affairs, how will this impact the ongoing war in Ukraine? And how will it impact Russia’s global imprint and the ongoing tensions with global powers. To discuss Russia’s future course under Putin’s reign and possible successors to Vladimir Putin, we were joined by Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, International affairs analyst, author and historian from Brussels.