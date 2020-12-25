Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Dec 25, 2020, 05.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and took her in for questioning early on Friday after raiding her home, Navalny and his supporters said.
