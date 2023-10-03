Russia looks away as Azerbaijan takes over Nagorno-Karabakh

In less than 24 hours a conflict that had dragged on for over 35 long years, for which two wars had been fought ended with just one night of heavy fire. Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijani territory was effectively disarmed and forced to surrender in a manner that no one expected. Tens of thousands of people have died fighting for it. Peace plan after peace plan, in the last three decades had ended in failure. But now with the ethnic Armenian population leaving altogether, it is being widely believed that the conflict for Nagorno-Karabakh has ended for good. But old feuds have a way of resurfacing long after they are believed to be dead. But the larger question in the Caucasus is this: will peace now have a chance between Armenia and Azerbaijan? Or will the old ethno-religious faultlines still continue to dictate relations between the two neighbours? Mohammed Saleh explores.