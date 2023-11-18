World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Russia lifts petrol export curbs
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 18, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Russia has finally lifted restrictions on petrol exports. This comes after Russia scrapped most restrictions on exports of diesel last month.
trending now
Report: David Cameron charged 12,000 pounds for a dinner in Shanghai
Two-time World Cup winner Michael Bevan picks India as favourites
Liberia elections 2023: George Weah's tenure marred by grafting charges
Google set to delete unused accounts
Israel-Palestine war: Gaza hospital director says 26 dead in strike on Khan Younis building
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: WHO voices concerns over spread of disease in Gaza
World's first quiet electric air taxi flies over New York
New airline ticket scam, world's most active extortion gang, and more | Tech It Out: EP 134
Russia lifts petrol export curbs
All eyes are on key OPEC+ meeting on November 26
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: WHO voices concerns over spread of disease in Gaza
World's first quiet electric air taxi flies over New York
New airline ticket scam, world's most active extortion gang, and more | Tech It Out: EP 134
Russia lifts petrol export curbs