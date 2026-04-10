/Russia Lifts Ban on Pakistani Potatoes

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 17:30 IST
Russia has lifted its ban on importing potatoes from Pakistan, allowing shipments from Punjab to enter the Russian Federation, effective April 8.
The government raised the issue of the ban with the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in February, submitting pest status records and laboratory diagnostic reports confirming the absence of the identified pests and pathogens in the potato crop.