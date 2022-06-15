Russia intensifies fight in Ukraine, Zelensky calls for speedy arms delivery

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Ukraine War has been raging on for months. West has provided Kyiv with military support. But now, with domestic crises intensifying within the western nations, how long will they be able to help Ukraine hold out the Russian invasion?
