'Russia has not lost anything in the war,' says Vladimir Putin on war with Ukraine
Published: Sep 07, 2022, 07:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
On war with Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Russia has not lost anything in the war and the West can not isolate Russia. He added, we will not hesitate to look towards other markets.
