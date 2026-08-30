/Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban, Global Fuel Supplies Face Fresh Pressure

Russia has extended its ban on diesel exports as the country struggles with fuel shortages following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. The Russian government says the diesel export restrictions will remain in place until September 30. The measures also cover marine fuel and gas oils exported by Russian producers. Moscow says the objective is to protect domestic supplies and stabilise the Russian fuel market amid shortages and rising prices. Russian refineries have faced months of disruption after Ukrainian drone attacks damaged or forced shutdowns at several plants, reducing fuel production. Industry sources say gasoline production had fallen significantly compared with domestic demand, prompting Russia to increase fuel imports, including supplies from Belarus. The impact could extend well beyond Russia. Russia is one of the world’s largest diesel exporters, meaning the removal of Russian barrels from international markets could force major buyers to find alternative supplies. Turkey has already increased diesel imports from the United States and India as its dependence on Russian fuel declines. The shift comes as global diesel markets remain tight because of refinery disruptions, geopolitical tensions and shipping problems. With a major exporter withholding supplies, countries may have to compete for replacement fuel, potentially increasing wholesale prices and raising transportation and consumer costsrussia diesel ban, russia diesel export ban, russia fuel shortage, russian diesel exports, russia refinery attacks, ukraine drone attacks russia, russian oil refineries, global diesel shortage, diesel prices, global fuel prices, diesel supply crisis, russia fuel crisis, russia diesel exports, turkey diesel imports, india diesel exports, us diesel exports, turkey india diesel, russian fuel ban, diesel market, global fuel supply, oil market news, russia ukraine war, energy crisis, world news, breaking news