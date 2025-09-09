/Russia Claims Large Scale Strikes on Ukraine, Kills 1,340 Ukrainian Soldiers in 24 Hours | WION

Published: Sep 09, 2025, 09:22 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 09:22 IST
Russia claims a crushing three-fold advantage on Ukraine's front lines, pushing steadily deeper into eastern territories. Ukraine responds with fierce drone strikes, targeting Russian military installations far behind enemy lines.
As battles rage and bodies fall, Trump signals a second wave of sanctions escalating the war beyond the battlefield. Watch explosive footage and analysis of the deadly fight for eastern Ukraine’s future.