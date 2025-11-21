/Russia Captures Kupiansk, Putin Berates  Ukraine Leaders "Criminal Gang"

Russia claims to have captured Kupiansk, a critical city in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, its biggest battlefield gain in months. The announcement comes as deadly strikes hit Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, and as Vladimir Putin labels Ukraine’s leadership an “organized crime syndicate.” At the same time, Kyiv is reeling from a leaked U.S. peace proposal that would force Ukraine to cede land, downsize its army, and abandon its NATO ambitions while sanctions on Russia would be lifted. Zelensky says Ukraine will not accept any plan that crosses its “red lines” as Kyiv scrambles to coordinate with European allies.