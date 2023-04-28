Russia acing the 'Game of Drones'? Strategy for drone development through 2030 | Details

Vladimir Putin says the Russian drone industry could soon be worth $12.25 billion. A plan to boost the production is being worked out, and Putin is betting on the versatility of unmanned aerial vehicles. Late last year, Putin said Russia must increase its output of drones. The Russian President is pushing for the widespread use of drones in military and civilian applications. He ordered a strategy for drone development through 2030. Drones, remote or pre-programmed, have been used extensively in battles. Drones gather intelligence, deliver explosives, and can even launch missiles and fly away. With drones, Russia is hitting targets, crushing morale and draining Ukraine's war chest. Suicide drones can flood combat theatres, and are often dubbed as the poor man's cruise missile. Drones are allowing Russia to avoid putting sophisticated aircraft and pilots at risk. Drones are also helping Russia save expensive, long-range precision missiles.