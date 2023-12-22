LIVE TV

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after $148m defamation verdict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Rudy Giuliani, a longtime associate of former President Donald Trump, has filed for bankruptcy just days after he was ordered to pay $148m (£116m) in a defamation case.

