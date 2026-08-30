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RSS chief's unity pitch in New York | RSS chief says, 'unity & diversity in India's DNA'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:20 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the Indian diaspora in New York at an event celebrating the RSS centenary. The event is expected to bring together a large gathering of Indian Americans.

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