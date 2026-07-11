/RSI-India 2026 concludes at IISc: Nurturing India’s scientific talent

For six weeks, a group of Class XI students traded summer vacation for research labs, mentor meetings and scientific presentations. At IISc Bengaluru, the second edition of RSI-India brought together some of the country’s most promising young STEM students for an intensive research experience conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Excellence in Education (CEE). They arrived with questions. They leave having worked alongside scientists, tackled real research problems and presented their work before faculty and peers. RSI-India gives young researchers a rare opportunity to experience world-class scientific inquiry long before university. Our special report captures the journey from curiosity to research.