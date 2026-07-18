/Royal birthday brings reading boost for UK schoolchildren

Queen Camilla is celebrating her 79th birthday by giving back to children across the United Kingdom. Instead of a grand public celebration, the Queen has announced that every Year 6 and Primary 6 student will receive a special edition of the award-winning fantasy novel Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell. The initiative, called The Queen's Christmas Present, is part of the UK's National Year of Reading 2026 and aims to inspire a lifelong love of reading among young people. Each book will include a royal stamp and a personal message from Queen Camilla.