Robot delivers food, "get well soon" messages to Indonesians in COVID-19 isolation

Aug 11, 2021, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Designed with the help of a group of Indonesian university lecturers to entertain a village, a homemade robot has found a new use during the pandemic - bringing food, and hopefully a smile, to self-isolating residents who have contracted COVID-19.
