Roark Capital’s Subway acquisition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
In a move that's been in the works for months, Roark Capital has sealed the deal for Subway, adding this fast-food titan to its already big portfolio. Valued at 9.55 billion dollars, this strategic move sees Subway, an iconic global sandwich chain, become part of Roark’s portfolio.

