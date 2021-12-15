Rising sea levels lead to New York building a $1.4 billion seawall

Dec 15, 2021
Frequent hurricanes led to the calls for the construction of a sea wall in New York City, but the project kept delayed. Hurricane Ida which slammed the city earlier this year has provided a new lease of life to the project. ​
