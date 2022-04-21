Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky gets bail on $550,000 bond post arrest

Published: Apr 21, 2022, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As per reports, Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky has been released on a $550,000 bond after he was arrested at LAX airport over an alleged shooting incident that took place in November 2021.
