Reviving the 2015 nuclear deal: Will Iran sit down with the US?

Feb 20, 2021, 10.45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
"The Iranians want the removal of sanctions as a pre-condition to return back to the talks and they hope they can get back to the deal they had with Barack Obama": Susan Tehrani. Mohammed Saleh tells you more
Read in App