/Reports: Israel, Lebanon To Hold Direct Negotiations Next Week

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 23:45 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 23:45 IST
Reports indicate that Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to hold direct negotiations next week in Washington DC, aiming to reduce tensions and discuss key security concerns. The Lebanese government is reportedly seeking a temporary truce before formal talks begin, signaling a cautious but hopeful step toward diplomacy. Observers note this could mark a rare breakthrough in a conflict that has long been dominated by military posturing.