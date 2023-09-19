Rebel groups claim capture of key town in Mali | World at War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Insurgency is on the rise in the impoverished, West African nation of Mali, especially in its northern and central regions. On the 7th of September, attacks on an army base and a passenger boat on the Niger river in Northern Mali by suspected Jihadists killed 64 people. The assaults were claimed by a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda. The very next day, a suicide attack targeted a military base in northern Mali. And on the 12th of September, armed groups from northern Mali claimed to have captured the key town of Bourem, following fighting with the Malian army. Given the resumption of hostilities in the north, the Mali Junta has cancelled independence day celebrations planned for next week. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

