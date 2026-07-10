/Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce case | Delhi HC upholds conviction in ₹9 crore loan

Actor Rajpal Yadav is back in legal trouble. The Delhi High Court has upheld his conviction in a ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case. The court sentenced him to three months imprisonment. Yadav had walked out of Tihar Jail in February on interim bail. While partial repayment has been made, the legal battle is not over yet. The case highlights the serious consequences of cheque-bounce under Indian law, even for public figures. Proceedings in the matter will continue as both sides pursue further legal options.