Published: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST
Rahul Targets Jaishankar Over Informing Pak, MEA Says Spreading Misinformation
May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday strongly rejected allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that India had informed Pakistan in advance about Operation Sindoor.

