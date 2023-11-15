World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Qatar has called on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement on releasing hostages seized in the October 7 attack.
trending now
Foreign companies exit China, companies rethink China investments | World DNA
India: Saffron farmers in Kashmir elated as they claim bumper crop after 10 years | World DNA
APEC Summit 2023: Biden-Xi meeting and the US-China calculus
Google slapped with $164,000 fine in Russia as it refuses to store user data on servers in Russia
Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to make hostage deal
recommended videos
APEC Summit 2023: Annual Asia-Pacific Economic Corporation Summit takes place in San Francisco
APEC Summit 2023: Leaders from 21-member countries to attend forum, summit in shadow of Israel war
APEC Summit 2023: US hosts world leaders for first time since 2011, Biden-Xi meet to take place
Gravitas: Xi's visit prompts a clean-up in San Francisco, what about its drug & gun problem?
Israel-Palestine war | Gaza Hospital Tragedy: Is Hamas using hospitals as hideouts?
recommended videos
APEC Summit 2023: Annual Asia-Pacific Economic Corporation Summit takes place in San Francisco
APEC Summit 2023: Leaders from 21-member countries to attend forum, summit in shadow of Israel war
APEC Summit 2023: US hosts world leaders for first time since 2011, Biden-Xi meet to take place
Gravitas: Xi's visit prompts a clean-up in San Francisco, what about its drug & gun problem?