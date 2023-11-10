Pyongyang sending arms on Moscow, claims Antony Blinken

Russia's military technological assistance to North Korea, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, is a "real concern" for Washington. "We are witnessing the DPRK arm Russia militarily in order to counterattack in Ukraine. However, Russia is also giving the DPRK technology and assistance for its own military projects. And that's a serious problem," Blinken and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin stated at a joint press briefing in Seoul.