Putin's war puts European nations in a fix: Support Ukraine, or protect the homeland? | Details

Ukraine's European allies are facing a dilemma. Do they keep sending their stocks of weapons to Ukraine and potentially increase their own vulnerability to Russian attack? On the other hand, if they hold back to what is left to protect their homeland, they risk the possibility that makes a Russian victory in Ukraine more likely. Unlike European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin can order weapons makers to go into 24-hour-a-day production. Moscow has directed some troops to factories instead of the front line. Russia has a track record of reconstituting its military every few years, like moves against Georgia in 2008 and the 2014 annexation of the crimean peninsula. For many European nations, military spending became a lower priority after the end of the cold war, which weakened their defence industrial bases. US Defence companies also had a role as they moved in to compete for European contracts.