LIVE TV

Putin visits the Gulf: Is Russia formulating an anti-US alliance?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Putin has rarely left Russia since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him. So, what explains his sudden visit to the Gulf? Is there a secret alliance being formed? Should the United States be worried? To understand this better watch Vikram Chandra's discussion with the former spokesperson of Vladimir Putin, Dr Sergey Lavrov.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos