Putin visits the Gulf: Is Russia formulating an anti-US alliance?
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Putin has rarely left Russia since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him. So, what explains his sudden visit to the Gulf? Is there a secret alliance being formed? Should the United States be worried? To understand this better watch Vikram Chandra's discussion with the former spokesperson of Vladimir Putin, Dr Sergey Lavrov.