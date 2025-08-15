Live TV
Putin-Trump summit: Russian president meets officials before crucial summit
Putin-Trump summit: Russian president meets officials before crucial summit
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 15, 2025, 24:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 15, 2025, 24:14 IST
Ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with top military, economic, and diplomatic officials in Moscow.
