Putin to seek re-election in 2024 Presidential polls
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 09, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 for his third consecutive term, and sixth overall, media reports said.
