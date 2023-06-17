Putin confirms first batch of tactical nuclear weapons moved to Belarus
In a major development, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday, confirmed that the first batch of tactical nuclear weapons has already been stationed in Belarus. The confirmation from Putin came nearly 10 days after he laid a timeline for deploying the nuke arms. Although during his last announcement, he mentioned that the deployment would be completed as soon as the adaptation work at the relevant storage facilities was completed, it wasn't expected before the first week of July.