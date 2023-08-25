Putin condoles Wagner Chief's Yevgeny Prigozhin death | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Breaking silence over the Russian plane crash, President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences for Wagner chief's death. He called the Prigozhin, a talented man who made mistakes. Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted a mutiny against the Russian government in June.

